WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in Wilbraham early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Monson Road around 6 a.m. could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox