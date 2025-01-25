WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in Wilbraham early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Monson Road around 6 a.m. could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

