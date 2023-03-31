LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a stubborn multi-alarm blaze in Lynn on Friday afternoon that left several vehicles torched and multiple homes damaged.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 109 Chestnut St. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the multi-family home, a Lynn fire official said.

SKY7-HD was overhead as firefighters used ladder trucks to put out flames that had burned through what appeared to be a box truck and a car.

Both vehicles were tucked between two multistory homes that suffered serious damage. The sides of both buildings facing the vehicles were visibly charred, with heavy smoke coming from their interiors.

Update City box 341 – 109 & 111 Chestnut St. Fire extended into the cockloft of both buildings. Orders of C-4 District Chief Lynch – Defensive operations.



A tree next to one of the buildings also caught fire as dozens of Lynn FD personnel aimed water into the upper-levels of each structure.

Officials at the scene told 7NEWS that all residents from both structures had been accounted for as crews continued to spray down the area into the evening. Both homes appearing to be total losses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

