BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton family was forced from their home Sunday when a fast-moving fire destroyed their house.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Weston Street around 6 p.m. found heavy flames pouring from the home.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said, “The intensity of this out of the gate was incredible.”

Neighbors stood and watched as the roaring blaze ripped through the home and cast a plume of dark smoke into the air.

“The fire was so extensive we had to hit it from the outside,” Nardelli said. “We actually never made it inside the building, that’s how intense it was. It was radiating heat.”

It took crews about an hour-and-a-half to extinguish the flames, which were threatening nearby homes.

Everyone managed to get out of the home. One man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)