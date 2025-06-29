WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked into the night Saturday to extinguish a fire that engulfed a home in Winthrop.

The fire on Trident Avenue caused the second floor of the building to collapse and sent a large plume of smoke across the area. There were no reported injuries.

Cellphone video from the scene showed flames ripping through the building.

The owner of the house was in at the Red Sox game in Boston at the time the fire broke out.

“It’s 150 years old, I’ve been living here 50 years, I was on the train on the way home and my daughter called me,” he recalled. “I was enjoying the game while my house was burning, that’s the way it goes.”

The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)