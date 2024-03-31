LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fast-moving blaze that scorched an apartment building in Lynn on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at Fairmont Apartments on the Lynn/Saugus line found flames coming from a third-floor balcony that quickly move up to the fourth floor. All of it happened right above where Aniruddha Daware was sleeping.

“It was like a big hard sound, and I woke up and saw in my living room there was like burning wood falling in the balcony and I realized it was really serious,” he said, adding he grabbed some items and ran outside as the fire alarms and sprinklers started to go off.

Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan said Saugus firefighters were first on scene and “saved the building” by knocking down the fire quickly with an exterior attack.

There were no reported injuries and at least three people won’t be able to return home to their apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

