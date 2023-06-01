BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews in Brockton battled an early morning, multi-alarm blaze that raced through two multi-family homes and left three people, including a firefighter, hospitalized, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a structure fire on South Street around 3 a.m. found two large residential buildings going up in flames, according to Brockton fire officials.

Although everyone who lives in the homes was able to get out safely, some became trapped by a fence in the back yard and had to be freed by firefighters.

Maria Rogers said she was sleeping when she was awoken by her dog barking frantically.

“He was barking and going crazy, so I was like, ‘what’s going on?'” she said. “I heard people screaming … I looked out the window and I just saw flashes.”

Fire officials say they believe all 19 people who lived in the buildings are accounted for. Two residents were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. One firefighter was also transported with undisclosed minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At 2:48 this morning, Brockton Fire was receiving calls for multiple buildings on fire on South Street. On arrival crews found two large residential buildings well involved. Within minutes a fourth alarm was struck. Fire is now high under control. ￼ pic.twitter.com/6ISXFZUqDO — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 1, 2023 This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

