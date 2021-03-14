Fire crews battle building fire that spread to brush in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved cold and windy conditions as they extinguished a building fire that spread to brush in Hopkinton on Sunday night.

The Westboro Fire Department assisted at the scene of the fire on Fruit Street and shared photos on Twitter.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Group 2 firefighters worked this fire in a building that extended to brush on Fruit Street in Hopkinton tonight. There were no injuries and the cause is being investigated by the District 14 Fire Investigation Unit. pic.twitter.com/ZlYqvZOArz — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 15, 2021

