Fire crews battle building fire that spread to brush in Hopkinton

Courtesy Westboro Fire Department.

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved cold and windy conditions as they extinguished a building fire that spread to brush in Hopkinton on Sunday night.

The Westboro Fire Department assisted at the scene of the fire on Fruit Street and shared photos on Twitter.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

