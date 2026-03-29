WAKEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled a four-alarm blaze that raced through a home in Wakefield, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported chimney fire on Province Lake Road around 4:45 p.m. were forced to make a defensive attack due to deteriorating conditions inside the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Wakefield Fire Department.

Two firefighters were evaluated at the scene and declined transport to the hospital.

The cause remains under invesitgation.

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