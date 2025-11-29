WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fire in Waltham on Saturday that ripped through a multi-family home in Waltham.

Video from the scene shows intense fames shooting out of the home on Cravel Circle and heavy fire climbing up the rear porches of the building.

Firie officials say crews had the fire knocked down in about 30 minutes and everyone who was inside was able to evacuate safely with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

