NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were able to extinguish a large fire after an equipment malfunction at a tire company in New Bedford set the entire building ablaze Thursday.

According to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger, the fire began at approximately 11:00 a.m. at Bob’s Tires and rapidly began to engulf the second floor of the building before eventually spreading to the exterior.

“[The fire] extended to some large tire piles outside that were near the building. They were on fire as well,” said Kruger.

The firefighters engaged in an extended battle with the flames, and while the blaze was eventually brought under control, the building received extensive damage.”

Still, the situation was perilous and crews and avoided a turn for the worst, according to Kruger.

“There are a lot of bad things that can go in that building so our incident commanders, our district chiefs, did a great job keeping our crews safe,” the fire chief said.

