NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to a home in Newton on Saturday after a blaze broke out in a garage.

The fire on Adams Street was quickly brought under control but left the garage badly damaged. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

