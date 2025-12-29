SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Sherborn firefighters prevented a two-alarm garage fire from spreading to a house early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a three-car detached garage found heavy fire threatening to spread to a residential duplex, according to the Sherborn Fire Department. Several vehicles were also fully involved in fire.

By the time the fire was brought under control, the garage building was determined to be a total loss.The residential duplex had no damage.

There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

