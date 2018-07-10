Fire crews battle heavy flames in Saugus house fire

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled intense flames in hot temperatures while responding to a house fire in Saugus.

Sky7 was over the scene, showing a large fire at a home on Juniper Drive. Several fire trucks could be seen outside.

It was not immediately known if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

Temperatures in excess of 90 degrees made for difficult conditions for responding firefighters.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)