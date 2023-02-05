ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night.

Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

