ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night.

Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox