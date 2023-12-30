BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a house fire in Braintree late Friday night that left a home severely damaged.

Firefighters could be seen using a ladder truck to douse flames shooting out of the roof of the home on Hobart Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)