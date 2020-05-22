Fire crews battle house fire in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Hull on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire at the split level home on Central Avenue found heavy smoke and flames pouring out the side.

Investigators believe it ignited outside the home, possibly in some mulch, then spread to the inside, causing significant damage to the kitchen.

It took firefighters two hours to contain the blaze that caused over $250,000 worth of damage.

The elderly woman who lives in the home was safely evacuated by the time crews arrived on the scene.

