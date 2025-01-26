PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fast-moving house fire that broke out in a home in Peabody on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Ellsworth Road learned that two people were home when the fire started but were able to evacuate safely. One of the residents reported hearing a loud noise and then noticed smoke coming from the basement.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, which burned from the basement to the roof of the house and caused extensive damage inside.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)