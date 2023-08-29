QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a multi-family home in Quincy overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Rodman Street found smoke coming from the home.

Video from outside the home showed the siding and several windows scorched.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)