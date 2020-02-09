Fire crews battle house fire in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Shrewsbury early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire on Manor Road around 7:45 a.m. found heavy fire coming from a window on the right side of the home, fire officials said.

The fire spread across the first floor and into the attic, officials said.

Firefighters began attacking the fire from the exterior and deployed a hose through the front door to extinguish the flames, according to officials.

The hydrant closest to the home was frozen, forcing emergency crews to locate a second one, officials said.

The fire was extinguished 20 minutes later and everyone made it safely out of the home.

The house sustained significant damages and is likely to be a total loss.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)