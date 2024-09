BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large brush fire in Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Crews fought the flames in the woods off Enneking Parkway between Washington Street and Turtle Pond Parkway.

Firefighters could be seen using hoses to douse the flames in the woods.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

