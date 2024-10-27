SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Salem worked through the night to extinguish a large brush fire near the Lynn line.

The fire broke out near the Walmart on Highland Avenue and sent a large plume of smoke over the neighborhood.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to feed water lines into the woods, where brush and trees were on fire.

The area was still smoky and smoldering Sunday morning and fire officials said crews would remain on scene to extinguish hot spots throughout the day.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)