WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large house fire that broke out in Woburn overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. on Richmond Park could be seen using ladder trucks and ground ladders to bring it under control.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)