WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large house fire that broke out in Woburn overnight.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. on Richmond Park could be seen using ladder trucks and ground ladders to bring it under control.
No additional information was immediately available.
The cause remains under investigation.
