WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large house fire that broke out in Woburn overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. on Richmond Park could be seen using ladder trucks and ground ladders to bring it under control.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox