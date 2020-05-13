NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from multiple nearby agencies are battling a massive five-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday evening at an old fabric mill building in Norton.

Crews responding to reports of a structure fire at 138 Barrows St. in Norton found heavy flames and a massive plume of smoke rising above the brick building.

That smoke is what signaled neighbors to the problem.

“We thought it was a brush fire then the smoke got darker, we noticed it was coming from the factory, one of the vents, and then we called it in,” Dave Patton who lives nearby said.

More than 50 firefighters faced water shortages during the fire fight.

Empty hydrants prompting them to run hoses from a nearby neighborhood and even pump river water to the scene.

One firefighter was evaluated by paramedics and is said to be in good condition.

Norton police temporarily blocked off entrance to the road. Motorists were urged to seek an alternate route.

A group of people gathered to watch the abandoned building burn, including one man who worked there in the 1980s.

“Its kinda sad,” he said. “My father worked here, my brother, I worked here, we all worked in the boiler room.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Those who live nearby believe people have been trespassing in the building.

“We notice a lot of broken glass,” Patton said. “Looks like people go in there every now and then.”

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)