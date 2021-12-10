PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A massive emergency response was called to a marina in Rhode Island on Friday after two large boats went up in flames.
Crews responding to a report of a blaze at Hinckley Yachts in Portsmouth found boats engulfed in heavy flames.
Video from the scene showed a massive plume of black smoke billowing into the air as the fire raged.
No additional information was immediately available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)