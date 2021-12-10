PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A massive emergency response was called to a marina in Rhode Island on Friday after two large boats went up in flames.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at Hinckley Yachts in Portsmouth found boats engulfed in heavy flames.

Video from the scene showed a massive plume of black smoke billowing into the air as the fire raged.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cell phone video captures first flames and acrid smoke rolling across 2 mega yachts in Portsmouth Rhode Island with combined value around $10 million dollars..no injuries at this time #7News pic.twitter.com/uESnMXKNxH — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 10, 2021

