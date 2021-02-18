Fire crews battle massive blaze at Lancaster home

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a massive blaze that tore through a home in Lancaster Thursday night.

The home belongs to an Acton firefighter, according to the deputy chief.

The home is located in a remote area near an apple orchard which made getting water on the fire difficult.

No one was injured.

There has been no word yet on what may have caused the fire to ignite.

