NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large, multi-alarm blaze that broke out overnight in a mill building in New Bedford.

Firefighters could be seen using ladder trucks to douse the flames on the top floor of the brick building.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

