Fire crews battle massive, multi-alarm blaze at Wakefield church

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a massive, multi-alarm blaze that broke out at a Wakefield church Tuesday night.

The fire at First Baptist Church on Lafayette Street was first reported around 7 p.m. by a witness who reported seeing a lightning strike hit the steeple, according to a Wakefield fire official.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the top of the church.

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan said more than two dozen communities and more than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze, which he said would go well into the night.

“It’s a total loss,” Sullivan said of the church. “I’m extremely proud of the more than two dozen communities that pulled together.”

Sullivan said a group was inside the church when the fire started and all made it out safely.

There were no reports of injuries.

Wakefield police are asking people to avoid the downtown area, specifically Richardson to Church streets.

Surreal video from Wakefield. First Baptist Church is on fire. The church is nearly 150 years old with a 180-foot spire. #7News Credit: @Jill_B0b pic.twitter.com/GkNL43dRBv — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) October 23, 2018

The Police Department is requesting all pedestrian and vehicular traffic to avoid the downtown area, specifically Richardson Street to Church Street, as the Wakefield Fire Department is working an active fire. — WakefieldMAPD (@WakefieldPD) October 23, 2018