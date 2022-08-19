DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) -

Fire crews were forced to battle a massive warehouse fire in Dudley Friday morning.

According to officials, a hazardous materials team was called to the scene to monitor air quality while firefighters battled the flames engulfing the Mace Polymers Building on Roberts Road.

One of the walls of the warehouse collapsed due to the extreme heat and fire.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

