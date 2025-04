WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a four-alarm blaze that broke out in the former Fernald School in Waltham early Saturday morning.

Departments from several area departments worked to extinguish the flames, which damaged the roof and burned some nearby trees. There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

