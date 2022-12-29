BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that tore through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames pouring out of a multi-unit building and a large plume of smoke casting a haze over the neighborhood.

Fire officials said the fire quickly burned through the roof of the building, prompting crews to use ladder trucks to douse the flames from above. The stubborn flames were still burning around 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One person was transported from the scene in an ambulance but is expected to be OK.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

