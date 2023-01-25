NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities battled a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Oceanview Nahant on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported two-alarm fire at the large banquet facility around 1:30 p.m. found smoke showing from the kitchen area of the building on Willow Road, according to Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

By 2:10 p.m., Antrim said the bulk of the fire was knocked down. There were no reported injuries.

The kitchen area of the banquet and function facility suffered heavy fire damage.

The origin and cause remain under investigation by the Nahant Fire Department.

