BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out at a salvage yard in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.
Crews responding to a reported fire at Grants salvage yard found a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky from a pile of burning scrap, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Multiple ladder trucks were used to saturate the burning area and bring the fire under control.
At one point the smoke was so thick one of the first engines to arrive was visually lost in the smoke.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
