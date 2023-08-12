BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out at a salvage yard in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responding to a reported fire at Grants salvage yard found a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky from a pile of burning scrap, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Multiple ladder trucks were used to saturate the burning area and bring the fire under control.

At one point the smoke was so thick one of the first engines to arrive was visually lost in the smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies are making headway getting fire under control. The pile has copious amounts of water playing out from all sides. We can now see one of the first due engines that was visually lost in the smoke. pic.twitter.com/Ohnkvy4mXu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 12, 2023

Companies continue to attack the fire at the scrap plant in Hyde Park deploying multiple deck guns and ladder pipes to surround and extinguish the flames. pic.twitter.com/NkSj9qpdty — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 12, 2023

Thick smoke fills the scrap yard as companies run thousands of feet of hose, to reach the fire with limited water supply they are using relay pumping to get the water to the fire. pic.twitter.com/8s1B3Bonck — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 12, 2023

Companies are working at 2nd alarm fire at Grants salvage yard in Hyde Park. Thousands of feet of feeder is being used to bring water into the large area . pic.twitter.com/5SDq33LKV1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 12, 2023

