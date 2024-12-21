TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled a three-alarm fire that broke out in an industrial warehouse in Tewksbury on Saturday that left the building scorched and several vehicles damaged.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Woburn Street around 9:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the building, according to the department’s fire chief. Firefighters spent more than an hour battling the flames.

The building is home to multiple businesses, including autobody shops. Everyone made it out safely, though one worker was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

