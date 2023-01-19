OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities worked late into the night to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a large building in Oxford.

Images from the scene shared by the Auburn Fire Department showed flames shooting out the windows as firefighters worked to put out the fire at 60 Leicester St.

No additional information was immediately available.

