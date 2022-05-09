SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed to battle a raging, multi-alarm blaze that spread to at least two triple-deckers in Salem Monday.

Winds gusting at about 20 to 25 miles per hour posed a challenge for the crews trying to contain the fire on Hancock Street.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the rear roof of the homes and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

So far, it’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)