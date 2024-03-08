LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled a fast-moving blaze that raced through a home in Lynnfield on Thursday.

Crews spent hours working to contain the fire on Stafford Road, which left the residence charred and sent a large plume over smoke over the area.

A neighbor says everyone was able to get out of the home safely and the fire appeared to begin in the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

