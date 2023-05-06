QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a multi-alarm blaze that raced through a home in Quincy on Saturday and left several vehicles and an adjacent home damaged.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Sea Street around 11:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the back porch of the building, fire officials said. It quickly spread to another building and consumed two vehicles.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)