BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a multi-alarm fire that broke out in a residential building in East Boston early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Meridian Street around 2:30 a.m. found smoke showing from a three-story attached building.

Using ladder trucks, firefighters braved humid conditions to knock down the flames in about an hour.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 2:30 smoke showing from a 3 story attached building on Meridian st . A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/3GCM4VPCen — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2023

Companies have heavy smoke pushing from back lower level. Visibility and stairs are compromised as the firefighters make entry in building pic.twitter.com/eiDdRwv79p — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2023

A third alarm has been ordered for additional resources. All companies are working, heavy fire in the basement has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/x9wgoMvToG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

