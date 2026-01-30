BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid temperatures to battle a multi-alarm blaze in Roxbury early Friday morning that spread to two buildings and left five people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Juniper Street around 1:30 a.m. found fire in the ceiling that had traveled to the eaves across the roof, accorrding to the Boston Fire Department. It eventually burned to the roof of a connected building and was knocked down by crews using ground and roof ladders.

Fire officials say the icy conditions made it difficult to get fire engines to the scene and access nearby hydrants.

There were no reported injuries and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause remains under inestigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)