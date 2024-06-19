DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a second-alarm house fire in Dedham Wednesday afternoon, according to the Dedham Fire Department.

The fire broke out at 30 Elmview Place just after 4 p.m., the fire department said. Fire crews worked to put out the fire amid the sweltering hot weather.

Fire crews called for backup from surrounding communities at around 4:35 p.m.

Cell phone video from earlier Wednesday afternoon shows flames protruding from the home near Dedham High School. The trees and surrounding area were also engulfed in flames.

Part of the high school was scorched and the nearby public pool was evacuated due to the encroaching blaze, according to Dedham’s Park and Recreation Director Robert Stanley.

“I looked up in the sky and I saw smoke billowing from this general area, which is where my town’s swimming pool is, so I thought I might track and sprint it down here,” Stanley said.

“It was quite an impressive scene,” Stanley continued. “Fire department did a great job knocking it down.”

No other information was immediately available. Fire crews remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire and to make sure the blaze stayed out.

