TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm house fire in Tyngsboro on Tuesday night.

Members of the Dunstable Fire Department were called to the scene on Sherbrook to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Tanker 1 currently on scene in Tyngsborough for their 2nd alarm of fire pic.twitter.com/LxtGEWM700 — Dunstable Fire (@Dunstablefd) December 22, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)