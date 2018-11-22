Fire crews battling 2-alarm fire in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Lynn on Thursday night.

Fire officials responding to the area of 18-20 Grover St. just before 9 p.m. say the fire broke out on the third story of a residential building.

All occupants are accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

The freezing weather conditions are a concern for firefighters as temperatures continue to drop and crews expect to be on scene for a few more hours.

“The wind is a factor for us a little bit and the cold is most definitely a factor for us,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said. “We’re able to make progress right now. We’ve got good water pressure here, but we are a little concerned about the icy conditions.”

