Fire crews battling 2-alarm junkyard fire in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a large two-alarm fire that broke out Thursday morning at a junkyard in Middleborough, officials said.

Crews responding to Hank Zion’s Auto Salvage on Bedford Street about 9:30 a.m. found a large pile of scrap metal and tires that were on fire, according to Middleborough Fire Chief Lance Benjamino.

The burning pile, which is about 100 yards long, sent a large plume of smoke into the air, prompting officials to close a portion of Bedford Street to traffic.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

There were no reported injuries as of 10 a.m.

