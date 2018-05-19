Fire crews battling 2-alarm Newton blaze

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze that ripped through a single-family home in Newton Saturday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 144 Derby St. about 10:30 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the one-and-a-half story home.

“The fire just spread so fast,” said a man who lives at the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

