BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are battling an early morning multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a former music school in Brighton.

The seven-alarm fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m. and has spread to multiple floors.

Fire officials said shifting winds left crews battling through zero visibility conditions.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox