BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are battling an early morning multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a former music school in Brighton.
The seven-alarm fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m. and has spread to multiple floors.
Fire officials said shifting winds left crews battling through zero visibility conditions.
No additional information was immediately available.
