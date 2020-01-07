Fire crews battling blaze at triple-decker building in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a blaze at a triple-decker home in West Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responding to a one-alarm fire at 316 Belgrade Avenue after 3:30 p.m. found smoke billowing from a wood-frame apartment building and flames on the second floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7HD showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the building with water and others working to create a hole in the roof.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape to safety, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

At approximately 3:30 a building fire at 316 Belgrade Ave West Roxbury. Fire on the second floors. All occupants self evacuated, all companies working. pic.twitter.com/dVh9dCMLYV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2020

