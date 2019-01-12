Fire crews battling blaze in Newbury

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a large fire inside a home on Plum Island.

Crews responding to a home on 10th street in Newbury spent more than an hour pouring water onto the flames, which poured out of the home’s top story window.

It is unknown if anyone was at the home or if there were any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

