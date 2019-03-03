Fire crews battling blaze in Southington, CT

SOUTHINGTON, CONN. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a large fire at a supermarket in Southington, Connecticut Sunday night.

Flames are shooting from the building and smoke is billowing into the air.

There is no word on any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Members are operating at 887 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike for the structure fire. Mutual has been requested and is responding or on scene. — Southington Fire Department (@SouthingtonFD) March 4, 2019

