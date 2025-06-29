WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire that is engulfing a home in Winthrop on Saturday night.

The fire on Trident Avenue caused the second floor of the building to collapse and sent a large plume of smoke across the area. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox