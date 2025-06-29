WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire that is engulfing a home in Winthrop on Saturday night.

The fire on Trident Avenue caused the second floor of the building to collapse and sent a large plume of smoke across the area. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

