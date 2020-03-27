Fire crews battling blaze involving 2 multi-family homes in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a massive fire that is tearing through two multi-family homes in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responding to the blaze on Spruce Street found two homes going up in flames on Friday afternoon along with a few cars.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

